When Miu Miu reintroduced its micro-mini skirts for the Spring/Summer collection, no one realized how the fashion world would get taken by it until Nicole Kidman graced the cover of Vanity Fair in them, amongst other famous actresses.

2000s fashion enthusiasts appreciated the returning trend and cleared out the retail stores immediately after the skirt hit the market. Seeing the success of the scandalous number, Miu Miu made an informed decision to recreate that nostalgia with its Fall/Winter Collection.