Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Examines Her Swimwear

Entertainment
Geri Green

Emily Ratajkowski has been examining her swimwear designs while modeling them. The 30-year-old supermodel continues to enjoy immense success with her 2017-founded Inamorata line - the brand kicking off with pool and lingerie pieces is now a solid wardrobe staple with A-Lister stars, and it's fast becoming iconic thanks to those matching print sets.

Showing off the Inamorata prints and the catwalk queen body last month, EmRata flaunted her famous peach while in a thong bikini and matching top. Ahead, see the video, plus Emily's best photos.

Showing Off Her Inamorata

Scroll for the video. Emily had been filmed indoors and perusing a rail of hanging swimwear pieces, all from her range.

The "Blurred Lines" star made sure fans got an eyeful as she rocked a thong and high-cut pair of bikini bottoms in patterned brown, white, and orange, with the earthy tones offsetting her golden tan. Ratajkowski also went long-sleeved in an unusual and string-tied matching bikini top, one affording a view of her trim and toned back - of course, the video was selling more than just the bikini being donned.

See More Photos Below

The footage ended with Emily posing bikini-clad and in selfie mode for a giant flaunt of her abs. Meanwhile, Inamorata wrote: "Spring is coming," also tagging EmRata's Instagram. The London-born star quickly had fans writing: "These prints." She also dropped by to leave a like.

Meaning Behind The Name

While Kourtney Kardashian named her Poosh brand after daughter Penelope and Rihanna went for her real Fenty name, Emily has also drawn from her own namesake when it comes to Inamorata.

"It has the Rata in it, but it means female lover, or like muse. And the idea to me is that it's not just like a man's idea of a siren—you love yourself, right? So, you're your own muse," she told Elle.

SoCal Swim Culture

The mom of one, last year welcoming first son Sylvester, also touched on the Southern California culture she grew up with.

"I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits," she added. "Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?" EmRata was born in the U.K., but largely raised in Southern California, now splitting her time between L.A. and New York City. She continues to make headlines for her 2021-released book and 2018-commenced marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. For more, follow her Instagram.

