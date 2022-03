So now that we have consistency, we also need to know exactly what Alba's secret is. Well, Alba is a big fan of yoga and pilates. It turns out harnessing both has helped Alba sculpt her stomach into a work of art.

“I feel every muscle in my core,” she told Women’s Health. “I never even knew I had those things.”

Alba is also a fan of cardio and high-intensity interval training as well. It's given the star the needed boost to shock her body and keep in shape. But Alba confessed she's not a fan of squats or running.

“I prefer it mixed in with light weights, so like a sculpting hot yoga class,” she told Byrdie. “I’ll always work out with a friend because it’s more fun.”