Larsa Pippen In Chanel Flaunts Bedroom Curves

Getty | Presley Ann

Entertainment
Geri Green

Larsa Pippen has been flaunting her famous figure while in a look that's both $$$ and $. The 47-year-old reality star and former BFF to Kim Kardashian made sure all eyes were on her in an Instagram update made towards the start of the pandemic - July 2020 marked the Chicago-born star going glam from her bedroom, also opting for all-black and a little Chanel.

Larsa was, however, honoring her six-figure deal with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, so it was high-end and cheap as the mom of four went selfie mode.

The Latest

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

NBA News: Joel Embiid Happy Ben Simmons Got Traded From Sixers, 'I Was Already Tired Of All That Drama'

NBA News: Coach Frank Vogel Feels 'Very Sorry' To See Lakers Trade Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Last Summer

Gemma Chan Stuns In Sheer Black Mini Dress

Olympian Jamie Anderson Brandishes Washboard Abs

A Little Chanel

Scroll for the photo. Larsa posed amid chic wood floors and with her dog next to her. The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen, backed by a massive TV and showing off hints of her giant bed, stood in high-waisted black leather pants, also flaunting her small frame in a skintight and sleeveless black top. Larsa went bombshell with long blonde locks worn down, adding height to her frame in heels.

Showcasing her tiny waist, the baking enthusiast also donned statement shades, with a black Chanel box purse upping the designer vibes.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption as fans left over 18,000 likes, Pippen wrote: "Outfit: @prettylittlething bag: @chanelofficial." A like quickly came in from fellow reality star Draya Michele - Draya is known for fronting both PLT and rival brand Fashion Nova.

While PLT is primarily fronted by younger stars and boasts collabs with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat, it's seemingly finding endorsement benefit from Larsa, regularly making headlines for her ageless good looks.

Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Braless In Roberto Cavalli Goes Wild Child

Does Squats 'Every Day'

Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Larsa runs her Larsa Pippen Fitness plans, and she's got the experience to back it up. Telling Hollywood Life she does squats "every day," the bikini bombshell revealed:

"I feel like for women, if you have strong legs, when you wear a dress you look so sexy," she adding: "Not only that, it changes the way you walk… It just changes the way you move."

Calls Fitness A 'Lifestyle'

Larsa continued: "I really love doing it. It helps your mind, your body, and the balance it gives you is really important in life…" The Larsa Marie jewelry founder concluded that "a lot of times we get lost and we start focusing on other people or other things that are not necessarily good for you and this is the one thing that you can do for yourself and make time for yourself."

Read Next

Must Read

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

Kendall Jenner On Bathroom Floor In Skimpy Calvin Klein

Demi Rose Takes Off Bikini In Tropical Shower

Vanessa Hudgens Enjoys Cabo In Bikini

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.