Zoe Kravitz has fully transformed into Catwoman for the press tour of The Batman, serving stunning looks every time she steps on the red carpet.

The 33-year-old actress, who stars alongside Robert Pattinson in the latest Batman movie, proves that she is just perfect for the part of the iconic feline femme fatale of Gotham. In one of her red carpet appearances, Kravitz wore a head-turning custom Oscar de la Renta dress with a cat-themed corset design.

