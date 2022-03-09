Surfer Stephanie Gilmore In Swimsuit Shows Off Toned Body

Stephanie Gilmore, 34, is an Australian professional surfer with an impressive record of winning the Women's WSL World Tour seven times.

The surfer began surfing professionally at the age of 10, and at 17, she was chosen as a wild card participant in the 2005 Roxy Pro Gold Coast, where she won first place.

While the six-time world surfing champion clearly enjoys the sport's very competitive side, she also enjoys its glamorous side. Stephanie enjoys flaunting her toned body in bikinis while she effortlessly glides through the waves. 

ROXY's Lovely Ambassador 

Surfer goddess, Stephanie is a big-time ROXY ambassador. ROXY is a long-time leader in the design of women's swimwear, with deep roots in surf culture. 

On April 21, 2021, Stephanie shared pictures of her rocking a pink one-piece swimsuit from the brand. She posed sitting in the beach water. She had her hair in a bun and smiled happily in the photo. 

She captioned the post,"North shore hangs in new @roxy #POPsurf!! This suit is fun to surf in too♻️♻️ shop at the link in the bio." 

All Purple Selfie Pics

Stephanie is known to be the queen of styles. She took to her Instagram page on April 13, 2021, to remind her fans that she still has her stylish vibes intact. She shared a mirror selfie that showed her in a purple one-piece swimsuit. She accessorized it with a matching bucket hat, sunglasses, and slippers. It seemed like a happy purple day for the surfer as she laughed sticking out her tongue. 

Sweet, Funny Comments 

Some of Stephanie's 687k followers took to the comment section to drop sweet and funny comments about her matching outfit. 

"You've always been a style queen. Perhaps you have taken it a little too far this time 😂," a fan commented.  Another fan said, "Sexy granny outfit😂👏." "You're a vibeeee," one fan raved. 

Women's Health January Cover Star 

The 34-year-old surfer appeared on the Women's Health magazine as their January cover. In the snapshot, Stephanie was clad in a black skin-tight crop top and a pink bottom. She posed leaning her hand on a lemon surfboard. Her blonde locks flew behind her as she smiled beautifully. 

Sunkissed 

On December 1, 2019, Stephanie gave her fans something a little different from the usual. She donned a black and white polka dot two-piece swimsuit with a yellow jacket over it and accessorized the look with a black bucket hat.

Stephanie posed standing on a beach with a pink surfboard underneath her arm and her other hand in the pocket of her jacket. 

Aside from being a surf champion, Stephanie knows exactly how to come out in style. Her fans love her for it and can't wait to see more of her in her unique styles. 

