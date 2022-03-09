Stephanie Gilmore, 34, is an Australian professional surfer with an impressive record of winning the Women's WSL World Tour seven times.

The surfer began surfing professionally at the age of 10, and at 17, she was chosen as a wild card participant in the 2005 Roxy Pro Gold Coast, where she won first place.

While the six-time world surfing champion clearly enjoys the sport's very competitive side, she also enjoys its glamorous side. Stephanie enjoys flaunting her toned body in bikinis while she effortlessly glides through the waves.

