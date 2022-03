For the design experiment at Milan Fashion Week, The Royal star poured her enviable figure into a skintight midi dress that skimmed her calves, exposing her slender ankles. Sporting the Renaissance black-and-gold Versace print over a cream backdrop emblazoned with the Fendi logo, the long-sleeved number flashed extra skin via a peephole AND a cleavage window, making for a tempting display of her curves.

Hurley first showcased the outfit in a three-part slideshow as she headed out to the fashion show. Posing sultrily in the balcony door, she was then seen walking down a corridor and blowing a kiss at the camera before hopping in a car with her lookalike model son, Damian Hurley.

"On our way to the fabulous #fendaceshow," she captioned the upload, tagging both brands in the post.

