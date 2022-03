HoYeon Jung took home the best actress award in the drama series category at the 28th Annual SAG Awards and delivered a tearful speech, which was met with applause from the crowd.

Along with co-star Jung-Jae Lee, who also won in his category, Jung and the Squid Game show made history as they've become the first non-English-language TV series to win SAGs.

Scroll down for HoYeon's tearful moment on the stage.