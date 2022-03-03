The comedian has a regimen she shares with fans on how to stay in shape.
Chelsea Handler Flaunts Body In Bikini
How Chelsea Stays Beach Ready
Fans of the comedian know just how much Chelsea Handler values keeping her body in shape -whether it’s by sea or by slopes – and at the age of 46, she shows no signs of slowing down any time soon! In a series of videos for her 4.4 million followers on Instagram, she can be seen hitting the ski slopes in just blue bikini bottoms and no top.
Handler’s impressive skiing is on full display as she flaunts her taut body and her man Jo Koy, who is becoming a fixture everywhere that Chelsea can be seen these days. But aside from skiing and hitting the beaches, what does Chelsea do in the interim to say so fit? Well, of course, she has a program, and she has shared it with her fans over the months. According to her, it’s easy to incorporate into your life!
Eat Every Four To Six Hours
According to Chelsea and her nutritionist, eating every four to six hours is one of the best ways to gain control of your blood sugar levels. Handler notes that she eats even just smaller portions every few hours rather than go without eating anything. This way, she keeps her body primed for anything that she may have to do on a given day.
Paying Attention To What Her Body Is Telling Her
One of the other tricks up Chelsea’s sleeve is really listening to her body when it comes to hunger and how to consistently feed her body so as to eat less across the day. By eating light and not overdoing it, Chelsea swears by this method of not overeating and stopping when she is satiated. Instead of pigging out, Chelsea has fresh celery juice when she gets up in the morning and then waits sometimes until the early afternoon for her first real meal.
Staying Hydrated
According to Chelsea, one of the best ways to maintain a healthy fitness routine is by staying hydrated. She likes to infuse her water with lemons and cucumbers since she is not the biggest fan of water. And when it comes to drinking enough water a day, Handler prefers to have her water – as well as her other beverages – as cold as she can stand it. The colder, the better!
Chelsea Has Minimized Her Drinking Considerably
Long known for her penchant for drinking, Chelsea has recently turned over a new leaf and doesn’t drink anywhere near her previous levels. Although she vows that she will never completely give up alcohol, she has reduced her intake and takes a few breaks from drinking for mental clarity and to decrease bloating.
The results are definitely starting to show off! When she is off alcohol, Handler says the first thing she notices is her toned abs and cheekbones. Her fans are definitely noticing the difference, but Chelsea is clearly enjoying the results the most!