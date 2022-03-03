Long known for her penchant for drinking, Chelsea has recently turned over a new leaf and doesn’t drink anywhere near her previous levels. Although she vows that she will never completely give up alcohol, she has reduced her intake and takes a few breaks from drinking for mental clarity and to decrease bloating.

The results are definitely starting to show off! When she is off alcohol, Handler says the first thing she notices is her toned abs and cheekbones. Her fans are definitely noticing the difference, but Chelsea is clearly enjoying the results the most!