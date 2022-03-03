Anna Kendrick In Bikini Shows Her 'Best Self'

Getty | Rich Fury/KCA2021

Entertainment
Geri Green

Anna Kendrick is in a tiny string bikini as she puts her "best self" forward. The 36-year-old actress has already made headlines this year for closing 2021 in swimwear, but it was quite a way back that she uploaded a pool-ready snap of herself channeling goth energy - the post brought out bold lipstick and a nose piercing as the Love Life star delighted her army of followers.

Posting to Instagram, Anna went close up, also showcasing her stunning facial features, plus the sense of humor she's so adored for.

Goth Vibes In Bikini

Getty | Rob Kim

Scroll for the snap. The Pitch Perfect alum's 19.9 million followers saw her sending the camera a direct gaze as she posed from an outdoor terrace and backed by floor-to-ceiling windows attractively framed by dark wood. The pint-sized star highlighted her trim shoulders in a pastel pink bikini top, also rocking a full face of goth-inspired makeup.

Anna went for a thick and mean catwing, warming blush to her cheekbones, plus defined brows, pale foundation, and a distinct nose ring.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption as fans left over 400,000 likes, Anna wrote: "My best self is snapchat mainstream-goth-lite-bi-ch." Of course, fans were quick to ask if Kendrick actually has a nose piercing - photos tend to show her very much without.

Anna has since slipped back into her bikini - in 2021, she hit up a tropical island with costar Rebel Wilson, posing in a cute bikini top and miniskirt as she straddled a bicycle and joked about falling off.

Promoting Show Despite Changes

Shutterstock | 64736

Anna continues to shout out feel-good series Love Life on Instagram - Series 2 has brought a change, though, as costar William Jackson Harper takes over as lead.

"This drawing of Darby passing the baton to Marcus which I saved to my phone did not make me cry while tipsy several nights ago. For the record. Every episode of #LoveLife season 2 is now available to stream on @hbomax BINGE THE LOVE, KIDS!!!" Anna captioned themed artwork back in November 2021 - fall of last year marked the release of Season 2.

Celebrity Followers

Anna's Instagram doesn't come with a Kardashian-level following, but Anna has her fans. Keeping tabs on her are celebrities including former Disney star Bella Thorne, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, plus Hollywood faces including Kate Beckinsale, Salma Hayek, and TV and radio mogul Ryan Seacrest. For more, give her account a follow.

