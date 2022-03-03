US pro surfer Lakey Peterson, 26, ranked number 1 in the World Surf League, the highest professional level of women's surfing. She is also number 6 on the ASP Women's World Ranking.

Lakey is no newbie in surfing as she competed in the ASP World Qualifying Series when she was 16 years old and qualified for the ASP Women's World Championship Circuit that same year. At 17, she began her inaugural season on the tour in 2012.

Obviously, the American surfer knows what it takes to be a surfer. She once admitted to POPSUGAR that she works in a field where she has to wear a bikini in front of loads of people every day but remains confident in her body.

Lakey has never been ashamed of displaying her body in bikinis. Check out her stunning figure in bikinis below.