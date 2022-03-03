Surfer Lakey Peterson In Bikini Enjoys 'Happy Hour'

US pro surfer Lakey Peterson, 26, ranked number 1 in the World Surf League, the highest professional level of women's surfing. She is also number 6 on the ASP Women's World Ranking.

Lakey is no newbie in surfing as she competed in the ASP World Qualifying Series when she was 16 years old and qualified for the ASP Women's World Championship Circuit that same year. At 17, she began her inaugural season on the tour in 2012. 

Obviously, the American surfer knows what it takes to be a surfer. She once admitted to POPSUGAR that she works in a field where she has to wear a bikini in front of loads of people every day but remains confident in her body. 

Lakey has never been ashamed of displaying her body in bikinis. Check out her stunning figure in bikinis below.

Happy Hour Bikini Moments 

Spending time at the beach surfing is one of the happiest times for Lakey. On October 6, 2021, the surfer uploaded a picture of her walking beside the oceans with her surfboard held underneath her arm. She donned a black two-piece bikini and had her blonde hair in a ponytail. She captioned the post, "My kind of happy hour🌴🌴."

Love On The Beach

Swimsuits are not for surfing alone. Lakey proved that when she donned a one-piece beige striped swimsuit to enjoy the summer sun with her husband, Thomas Allen. 

The 26-year-old surfer spiced up her look with a light brown flat cap and black sunglasses. Thomas, on the other hand, was shirtless, wearing only brown floral shorts with a brown fedora hat. The couple sat on the warm beach sand, smiling cheerfully as they took a snapshot together. 

Thomas Is Lakey's Biggest Fan

Fans took to the comment section to express their admiration for the couples.

"I love these love birds😍😍," commented a fan.

Another fan gushed, "Aghh we miss you guys being here❤️."

Thomas also took to the comment section to comment on his wife's lovely photo. 

He commented with three love emojis while Lakey responded, "@thomas_allan😘😘."

'One-Piece For The Win'

Although is seen clad in two-piece string bikinis, it is evident that she has a thing for one-piece swimsuits especially those with stripes. 

On January 29, 2021, the young surfer put up a photo that showed her standing beside the ocean with her surfboard underneath her arm. She was clad in a one-piece beige striped swimsuit. She captioned the post, "One-Piece For The Win 💕." 

The one-piece swimsuit displayed the toned legs and thigh of the pro surfer, who looked incredibly stunning. 

Everyone Loves Lakey's One-Piece Swimsuit

In the post's comment section many of Lakey's fans showed they were stark lovers of her one-piece swimsuit. 

"You look so beautiful. I really like that swimsuit," commented one fan. 

"Beautiful! I'm loving my one-piece for surfing. Less hassle, more freedom 🤗."  said another. 

One fan gushed, "Nice one-piece💚💚💛." 

Lakey's fans have so much love for her and will continue to shower her with encomiums whenever she shares her gorgeous snaps with them on social media. 

