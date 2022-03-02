Ex-WWE wrestler Nikki Bella spent her Sunday at a winery with her twin sister Brie following a recent tradition they like to call "Sister Sunday." The 38-year-old twins sure love their wine as they took their most recent date to Peju Winery in Napa Valley, California. They enjoyed a full tour of the estate and tasted different wines, including Peju's famous Cabaret Sauvignon.
Nikki Bella Enjoys 'Sister Sunday' At Winery
Wine Date With Mama Bella And Brie
The Bella Sisters joined their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, on the Estate for the magical afternoon of wine tasting. First, Nikki enjoyed a glass of white wine with her mum then the sequence moved into the winery. Brie joins the duo for glasses of red wine from the 2018 Fifty/Fifty and 2017 H.B. Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon bottle.
While Nikki dressed in a power suit, Brie opted for a more subtle casual sweater and skinny leather pants combo. Kathy wore a black-on-black combo of long-sleeved innerwear and a turtleneck cape.
Mama Bella Style
Nikki dressed in black leather skinny pants, high-heeled boots, a leather bandeau, and an oversized blazer. She rocked her current blunt bob cut with a pair of large-framed sunshades with the Winery's vineyard in the background.
Brie joined the table wearing similar large-framed sunshades but a different dress style. Brie wore thigh-high suede black boots and packed her hair into a neat low bun. Mama Bella joined her twins for a picture as they all drank from their wine glasses, and she showed off her grey bell-bottom pants.
The Twins Launch A Wine Brand
In 2020, Nikki and Brie bottled a White Sauvignon wine, Bonita Bonita Sauvignon Blanc, which they restocked this year. Nikki teased the relaunch into the market via her Instagram by posting a candid side profile of her sister, Brie, holding a glass of white.
Bonita Bonita will be part of the showing at the Bottlerock Food Festival in Napa Valley this summer. The festival would last three days from the 27th to the 29th of May.
The Bella Podcast
Asides from their traditional Sister Sunday brunch, the twins host a joint podcast on SiriusXM. They invite famous people to talk about their achievements and struggles being in the spotlight. Their latest guest was Iron Chef Cat Cora, the first woman to achieve that honor in the USA. She spoke about the challenges of working from the ground up as a woman in a male-dominated field, and the twins said they loved those types of stories because they were inspiring.