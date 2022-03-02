Nikki Bella Enjoys 'Sister Sunday' At Winery

The Bella Sisters joined their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, on the Estate for the magical afternoon of wine tasting. First, Nikki enjoyed a glass of white wine with her mum then the sequence moved into the winery. Brie joins the duo for glasses of red wine from the 2018 Fifty/Fifty and 2017 H.B. Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon bottle.

While Nikki dressed in a power suit, Brie opted for a more subtle casual sweater and skinny leather pants combo. Kathy wore a black-on-black combo of long-sleeved innerwear and a turtleneck cape.