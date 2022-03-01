Carmella In Bikini Says 'You're Welcome'

Wrestling might be male-dominated, but Carmella knows how to milk the industry - the same goes for WWE faces Nikki and Brie Bella. The fiesty star opened up in 2019, telling Uproxx:

"I think it’s so funny because it’s not something that was ever planned. It’s not something that I anticipated. Like in NXT I was a manager, and then I came up and I was with Ellsworth for a while. That I did intentionally, that was my idea. But I never anticipated being partnered with R-Truth. I just like to make the most out of every opportunity that I get. So that’s sort of what I attribute it to."