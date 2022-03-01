Melissa Gorga Flaunts Legs In Minidress

The ladies of New Jersey got into it over an old rumor which frankly could've been avoided. Melissa and Jennifer Aydin have been walking on eggshells all year with their lifelong beef. Still, they finally cracked when Jennifer wouldn't shut up about the Goldschneider's alleged cheating scandal.

Melissa finally called out Jennifer for shading Joe and calling her [Melissa] family crooks.

Jennifer then said,

"Let me tell you something. I don’t know anything about you,” Aydin tells her. “I really don’t, truth be told. Listen, I want to address the ‘crooked’ thing. It’s f–king hearsay, and it’s out there."

After much back and forth, the two ladies lunged at each other. Stay tuned to your TV at 8 pm on Tuesday for the piping hot tea.