Erika Jayne is under fire after posing seductively from a balcony while stripped down to a tiny denim swimsuit. The 50-year-old Bravo star looked phenomenal as she thrilled her Instagram followers towards the end of 2021, posting a very revealing and figure-flaunting photo, also donning spiked stiletto heels. Unfortunately for Erika, fans were in the mood to shade her, deeming the snap a bit much and making their thoughts crystal-clear in the comments. Check out the drama, plus Erika's photo below.
Erika Jayne Sparks Complaints In Swimsuit
Stuns In Swimsuit And High Heels
Scroll for the photo. Erika, who continues to make headlines amid her divorce from Tom Girardi and the alleged $25 million her former husband had funneled to her, was all legs and cheek as she posed amid sunlight and leaning over a limestone balustrade. The new hair extensions founder turned around to shoot the camera a gaze, showing off her killer figure in a strappy and skimpy denim bathing suit, also going thonged and wearing red-soled high heels.
See More Photos Below
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star used only a lip emoji for her caption. Fans, however, were more than willing to leave worded replies. Hating on the reality star was a user writing:
"Trashy! You're a mom of a grown young man. Creepy to think of his friends & their families gawking at your photos. Your not a model or an actress…so why all the risqué?" The singer was also told: "She's going back to her roots....next, we will see her on Only Fans. 😂."
Ignoring The Hate
Adult subscription platform OnlyFans is frequented by Larsa Pippen, among other stars, including model Jordyn Woods and rapper Cardi B. "Not helpful to your cause," a further user said, although not everyone sent hate. In fact, a celebrity like from actress Jamie Lynn Spears came in.
Launches Pretty Mess Hair
Erika is fresh from news that she's branching into business, launching her Pretty Mess Hair extensions line.
"There is not a 'look' I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!" she said earlier this year as the news broke.
You Name It, She's Worn It
Erika added: "I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage and on TV for over a decade. So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I've worn it!"