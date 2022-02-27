Kaia Gerber Lifts Shirt For Calvin Klein

Kaia Gerber lifted her shirt right up while in unbuttoned and lowered jeans for a stunning and very branded Calvin Klein campaign last year. The 20-year-old model continues to front the famous fashion label as she goes #mycalvins on Instagram, and it was the same vibe in 2021 as Kaia showed off her taut abs for the brand also fronted by model Kendall Jenner.

Rocking super high-waisted briefs, a tank, and CK's renowned jeans, Kaia knocked the camera dead, also likely topping up her already-healthy bank balance. Check it out below.