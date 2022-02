Gigi Hadid has gone for a bold, super-sexy, and cupped latex look as she promotes the Versace brand she fronts. The supermodel and ex to pop star Zayne Malik was BFF vibes with sister Bella Hadid in a high-profile Versace promo last month, one she shared with her army of Instagram followers for a total 1.4 million likes.

Gigi was showing off her supermodel figure and her close bond with her sister, also proving it's only the best cherry-picking her for endorsements. Check it out below.