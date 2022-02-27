Emily Ratajkowski Stuns Braless In Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a bold and braless look as she both flaunts her supermodel figure and sells her Inamorata clothing. The 30-year-old "Blurred Lines" star continues to make headlines for her 2021-released book and motherhood, but it was business brains and the world-famous figure last summer as Emily posed in a photo promoting her famous apparel line.
EmRata has branched out from the original swim and lingerie pieces founding her celebrity-adored label, and this look was going for a fun and cut-out evening look.