Emily Ratajkowski Stuns Braless In Inamorata

Entertainment
Geri Green

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a bold and braless look as she both flaunts her supermodel figure and sells her Inamorata clothing. The 30-year-old "Blurred Lines" star continues to make headlines for her 2021-released book and motherhood, but it was business brains and the world-famous figure last summer as Emily posed in a photo promoting her famous apparel line.

EmRata has branched out from the original swim and lingerie pieces founding her celebrity-adored label, and this look was going for a fun and cut-out evening look.

Stuns In Cut-Out Look

Scroll for the photo. London-born Emily had her famous abs on show. The mom of one, likely pregnant when she shared the photo, had posed indoors and unfussy as she highlighted her cleavage in a criss-cross and navy-blue crop top. The Versace ambassador paired her itty-bitty top with a tiny and thigh-skimming miniskirt to match, one flaunting her super-toned and long legs. Of course, fans also got the plump pout and golden tan.

A caption from Inamorata urged fans to stock their carts, reading: "SiMPLE YET SEXY ✨Our newest collection of mix and match sets, made from a soft Cupro fabric. Sets to take you from day to night, plus - heels to match. Get in iNAMORATA from head to toe. Online now."

Ratajkowski joins the long list of celebrities now flogging their own merch - from singer Chris Brown to mogul Kim Kardashian. She's also been opening up about being a CEO.

While lingerie giant Victoria's Secret makes headlines for being more inclusive, Emily and her brand seemingly got there first. The model told Elle:

"My dream is to see girls of all shapes and sizes in the underwear. And that's why the sizing ranges from extra small to extra large. The sizes are really generous. When you look at what we've done with the swim, which has obviously been around a lot longer, I think that really speaks to what I have planned for Body."

Picked Her Faces Carefully

EmRata added: "I shot six girls who are like my muses, and included Lena Dunham, and girls I just know from New York who sometimes model, plus professional models. Just a bunch of different bodies." Emily herself lends her face to other brands - she's been getting pally with reality star Kourtney Kardashian, also influencing the 42-year-old's Poosh lifestyle brand.

Celebrity Fans

Meanwhile, Kourtney seems to return the favor by donning Inamorata. The brand has also been spotted on supermodel Hailey Bieber.

