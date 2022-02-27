Emily Ratajkowski Stuns Braless In Inamorata

Scroll for the photo. London-born Emily had her famous abs on show. The mom of one, likely pregnant when she shared the photo, had posed indoors and unfussy as she highlighted her cleavage in a criss-cross and navy-blue crop top. The Versace ambassador paired her itty-bitty top with a tiny and thigh-skimming miniskirt to match, one flaunting her super-toned and long legs. Of course, fans also got the plump pout and golden tan.

A caption from Inamorata urged fans to stock their carts, reading: "SiMPLE YET SEXY ✨Our newest collection of mix and match sets, made from a soft Cupro fabric. Sets to take you from day to night, plus - heels to match. Get in iNAMORATA from head to toe. Online now."

Ratajkowski joins the long list of celebrities now flogging their own merch - from singer Chris Brown to mogul Kim Kardashian. She's also been opening up about being a CEO.