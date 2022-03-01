Kylie Jenner All Abs In Balenciaga Street-Walk

Scroll for the photo. The E! star was hitting up her favorite sushi joint in Malibu, where the paparazzi caught her in the street.

Kylie was head-to-toe in white. The reality star highlighted her famous waistline as she wore a high-waisted and flared pair of pants, going cropped with a matching $350 sweater - both were from Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang. There was some Balenciaga going on, though, as Kylie also donned a white handle bag from the luxury Spanish label. Kim, 41, is now the official ambassador for the designer also fronted by singer Justin Bieber. More after the snap.