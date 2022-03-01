Kylie Jenner was showing off her taut abs and her killer sense of style, this before she fronted media outlets for her second pregnancy late last year. The 24-year-old makeup mogul has been keeping under wraps since welcoming first son Wolf with boyfriend Travis Scott, but she was out and about in this photo, one seeing her rocking a brand big sister Kim Kardashian is now fronting. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO headed to Nobu in fall 2021, and she was dressed to impress. Check it out below.
Kylie Jenner All Abs In Balenciaga Street-Walk
Stuns In Balenciaga Look
Scroll for the photo. The E! star was hitting up her favorite sushi joint in Malibu, where the paparazzi caught her in the street.
Kylie was head-to-toe in white. The reality star highlighted her famous waistline as she wore a high-waisted and flared pair of pants, going cropped with a matching $350 sweater - both were from Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang. There was some Balenciaga going on, though, as Kylie also donned a white handle bag from the luxury Spanish label. Kim, 41, is now the official ambassador for the designer also fronted by singer Justin Bieber. More after the snap.
Kylie has since welcomed baby Wolf, who joins 2018-born daughter Stormi Webster. While still pregnant and eyeing up the New Year, the Kylie Skin founder told fans: “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."
2022 Vibes
Jenner added: “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time." Kylie did announce this pregnancy, although her first was concealed. The star appears to have reunited with on-off boyfriend Travis, having even reportedly chosen her son's middle name in honor of the rapper.
Settling In With Baby #2
A source close to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner has suggested that Kylie is "over the moon" to have welcomed her second baby.
"They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time," they stated.
Running Her Empires
Kylie continues to run her empires amid her motherhood - these include 2016-founded Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, plus the recently-launched Kylie Baby.