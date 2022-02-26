Dua Lipa Pantless In Gucci Crouch

Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Geri Green

Dua Lipa has clocked over 1.5 million likes for a series of photos showing her all legs in a deep crouch - and she was shouting out Gucci. The 26-year-old singer and fashionista recently took a break from name-dropping the Versace brand she fronts, but she stuck with the Italian vibe on February 14 as she posed indoors and in a snazzy outfit complete with some Gucci accessories.

Posting to her Instagram, the "Prisoner" hitmaker stunned with her famous figure on show, also reminding fans that she doesn't take herself too seriously via a humorous caption. Check it out below.

The Latest

Olympian Kristen Santos Flaunts Toned Legs Doing Lunges

'I Can Still Shoot!': Stephen Curry's Best Mic’d Up Moments During The All-Star Game

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

'Damn, He Really Ain’t Coming Back': Damian Lillard Gets Candid About CJ McCollum

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Preferred Destination For Aaron Rodgers

Stuns In Gucci Look

Getty | Gotham

Scroll for the photo. Dua, who also fronts sportswear giant PUMA, had posed crouched on a wood-brushed floor and by a chic coffee table. The British pop icon was gazing at a cute and monogrammed Gucci shoulder bag bearing the brand's iconic red-and-green stripe - fans saw her in sheer black stockings, a corset-style, and silky cream shirt, plus a heavy-duty and vintage-feel leather jacket.

Dua also donned chunky black boots, plus her hair in ponytail pigtails. She sported a bold red lip while striking poses for the gallery.

Dua tends not to tag the brands she's wearing, but fans know Gucci when they see it. Taking to her caption, the "Levitating" singer wrote: "Don't take urself too serious." A like was quickly left by fellow Versace face Emily Ratajkowski.

See More Photos Below

Dua has something in common with another singer now fronting Gucci - in 2021, 29-year-old Miley Cyrus was announced as the new face of Gucci's fragrances. Dua, meanwhile, is handling Versace via a high-profile deal.

"I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London," Miley stated. "I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice. I realized immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I've watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments."

Pleasure's All Hers

Getty | Samir Hussein

Lipa, meanwhile, said: "I'm so thrilled to be working with the iconic house of Versace," adding: "Getting to work so closely with Donatella and bonding over our shared love of fashion has been surreal. Her partnership throughout this process has been an unforgettable experience. The images we've created together are even better than I could have imagined, we're so excited to share them with you all!"

Fans Love Her

Dua is fast-rising on Instagram, now boasting over 79 million followers. Star followers include singer Selena Gomez and hip-hop/soul face Lizzo.

Read Next

Must Read

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

Ariana Grande In Bustier Has A 'Special Experience'

Lindsey Vonn Caps Off Week Of Record-Setting Workouts With A Face Detox: 'I'm Glowing, Guys'

Olympian Kristen Santos Flaunts Toned Legs Doing Lunges

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire LeBron James For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.