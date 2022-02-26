Dua Lipa Pantless In Gucci Crouch

Dua Lipa has clocked over 1.5 million likes for a series of photos showing her all legs in a deep crouch - and she was shouting out Gucci. The 26-year-old singer and fashionista recently took a break from name-dropping the Versace brand she fronts, but she stuck with the Italian vibe on February 14 as she posed indoors and in a snazzy outfit complete with some Gucci accessories.

Posting to her Instagram, the "Prisoner" hitmaker stunned with her famous figure on show, also reminding fans that she doesn't take herself too seriously via a humorous caption. Check it out below.