'He's Insane': Former UFC Champ Advises Francis Ngannou To Avoid Fighting Tyson Fury

Since entering the UFC in 2015, Francis Ngannou continues to make his own name in the world of mixed martial arts. After knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, "The Predator" has successfully captured the UFC heavyweight title. Last month, at UFC 270, Ngannou has unified the belt when he defeated interim UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Jane, via unanimous decision.

Though he is currently recovering from knee surgery, Ngannou is currently being targeted, not only by UFC heavyweight contenders but also by some of the big names in boxing.