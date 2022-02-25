NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Demand A Trade To Bulls Next Summer, Says League Exec

The hypothetical blockbuster trade with the Bulls would be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they no longer believe that Davis could help James win another NBA championship title in Los Angeles. By sending him to his hometown, the Lakers would be acquiring another veteran All-Star with plenty of playoff experience in DeRozan. DeRozan is currently having the best season in his NBA career, averaging 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

If he could provide the same impact while playing alongside James, the Lakers could show a significant improvement in their offense in the 2022-23 NBA season. Aside from DeRozan, the Lakers would also receive one of White and Williams and a future draft pick that they could use to add another young and promising talent to their roster.