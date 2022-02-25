Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the NBA players who are expected to change teams in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis but if they want to improve their roster around LeBron James, some people believe that they would need to use AD as their main trade chip. Davis is still recovering from an injury but once he becomes available on the trading block next summer, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.
NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Demand A Trade To Bulls Next Summer, Says League Exec
Anthony Davis To Chicago Bulls
If they decided to unload Davis, the Lakers are expected to send him to the team that could give them the best return. However, if they would give Davis the power to choose his next landing spot, a league executive who spoke to Heavy.com believes that AD would prefer to be traded to his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls.
"Chicago is the one place I can see AD saying, ‘OK, if you are going to trade me, send me home.’ He has always wanted to play for the Bulls. That is not a big secret. He wants to do something for his city. If you are Chicago, I do not see how you don’t make an offer, at least feel it out."
DeMar DeRozan As Bulls' Main Trade Chip
Bringing a player of Davis' caliber to Windy City would come with a huge price for the Bulls. According to the NBA executive, the Bulls may have to give up a trade package centered on veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan to convince the Lakers to engage in a blockbuster deal next summer.
"But you would have to send DeMar DeRozan back. Plus I’d say either Pat Williams or Coby White. and if it is White, then a draft pick, too. I think that is something that would at least have a chance because the Lakers can say, ‘Well he wanted to go home,’ then let his injuries be Chicago’s problem."
Does The Trade Make Sense For LA Lakers?
The hypothetical blockbuster trade with the Bulls would be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they no longer believe that Davis could help James win another NBA championship title in Los Angeles. By sending him to his hometown, the Lakers would be acquiring another veteran All-Star with plenty of playoff experience in DeRozan. DeRozan is currently having the best season in his NBA career, averaging 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.
If he could provide the same impact while playing alongside James, the Lakers could show a significant improvement in their offense in the 2022-23 NBA season. Aside from DeRozan, the Lakers would also receive one of White and Williams and a future draft pick that they could use to add another young and promising talent to their roster.
High-Risk, High-Reward Move For Bulls
With his injury history, trading for Davis would be a huge gamble for the Bulls. However, if he could recover 100 percent from his injury and regain his All-Star form, swapping DeRozan for Davis would definitely be worth it for the Bulls. Despite going through plenty of ups and downs this season, most people would agree that a healthy Davis is a better overall player than DeRozan.
Unlike DeRozan, Davis is an elite defender and capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. If he could mesh well with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls would undoubtedly become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season.