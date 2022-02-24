NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire LeBron James For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to trade James next summer but after they decided to have a quiet 2022 NBA trade deadline, tensions have started to build between LeBron's camp and GM Rob Pelinka, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

If they fail to fix the issue and suffer a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that James could demand a trade from the Lakers next summer.