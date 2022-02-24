NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire LeBron James For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins



JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to trade James next summer but after they decided to have a quiet 2022 NBA trade deadline, tensions have started to build between LeBron's camp and GM Rob Pelinka, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

If they fail to fix the issue and suffer a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that James could demand a trade from the Lakers next summer.

LeBron James To Golden State Warriors

Getty | Kevork Djansezian

James may already be on the downside of his NBA career but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams will surely be lining up to get him from the Lakers. One of the ideal landing spots for James is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire James from the Lakers next summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and multiple first-round picks to the Lakers in exchange for James.

Proposed Trade A No-Brainer For LA Lakers

Getty | MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Warriors should be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if James is no longer interested in being part of the team. By engaging in a blockbuster deal with the Warriors, the Lakers would be able to turn an aging superstar who has an expiring contract into a young All-Star in Wiggins, two talented prospects that they could develop in Wiseman and Moody, and multiple draft picks.

Wiggins could help the Lakers remain competitive in the Western Conference, while Wiseman, Moody, and the future draft picks would give them the assets that they need should they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

LeBron James Joins Former Rivals

Getty | Lachlan Cunningham

Most NBA fans would definitely be thrilled to see James joining a team that he once considered as his rivals on the court. During his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James met with the Warriors in the NBA Finals four times and only defeated them once. Despite their previous rivalry, James has a good relationship with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who is also being represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Joining forces with Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson in Golden State would give James a realistic chance of winning more NBA championship titles before he permanently ends his NBA career.

LeBron James' On-Court Impact On Warriors

Getty | Lachlan Cunningham

James would be an incredible addition to the Warriors' roster. He would be a massive upgrade over Wiggins in the Warriors' wing. His potential arrival in Bay Area is expected to significantly improve the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor spacer.

This season, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.6 steals while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. Curry, Green, and Thompson would likely need to make certain adjustments with their game to accommodate James in Golden State but once they build good chemistry and manage to stay away from any major injury, it would be hard to see a team that could beat the Warriors in a best-of-seven series.

