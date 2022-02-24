Jennifer Lopez In Roberto Cavalli Joins The 'Plaid Girls Club'

Lopez also wore the Roberto Cavalli outfit for a little Q&A session on Instagram on the eve of her new movie's release, inviting her over 196 million followers to ask questions about the Marry Me film and soundtrack, which she also performs.

Thousands of people jumped in on the action, dropping their questions in the comments.

Asked which song from the new album was her favorite and why, J-Lo said: "I honestly love all of them but 'On My Way' means so much to me … it’s very personal."

As for the movie scene she resonated with the most, the multi-hyphenate shared: "There are so many but probably the one where Kat gets home from the concert and is watching the press coverage from the night…"