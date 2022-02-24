Jennifer Lopez In Roberto Cavalli Joins The 'Plaid Girls Club'

Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

She's the queen of fashion statements, and Jennifer Lopez served a lesson in style while rocking Roberto Cavalli for a new photoshoot that was all about her love for plaid. Clad from head-to-toe in the fashionable print, the 52-year-old superstar posed in a serene garden, brightening up the sunny decor with her radiant presence.

Gorgeous In Red

Shutterstock | 1296406

Opting for a bold red color to go with her vibrant lipstick, Lopez chose an outfit from the Fall-Winter 2022 collection, which just debuted at Milan Fashion Week. Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, who also did J-Lo's jaw-dropping Giambattista Valli look for the Marry Me premiere, the ensemble included chic slacks with a loose, almost flared pant leg and a high waist secured with a leather belt.

A trendy chain added extra flair to the piece, which she paired with a matching sweater decked in shiny silver studs that traced the plaid across the chest and sleeves.

Sophisticated Accessories

Shutterstock | 673594

J-Lo rocked all-plaid on her accessories as well, sporting matching boots with concave golden heels. She totted a classy purse with a plaid front and red pouf balls decorating the short, golden handle. She added bling with a heart-shaped locket and small hoop earrings, offset by a lavish collection of gold bracelets adorning both her wrists. She coordinated her nails with her outfit and lipstick and wore her hair in loose waves cascading down her shoulders.

Looking Flawless

Shutterstock | 2914948

Photographed sitting on a stone wall, Lopez showed off her eye-popping heels as she crossed her feet, with a close-up offering a better view of her glam and jewelry. Surrounded by lush hedges and tropical trees, the red plaid popped against the greenery and earthy color of the stone, with golden sunrays illuminating her face and attire in key places. Two massive candle holders added a resort vibe to the decor.

Differentiating from the rest, one picture captured her in a standing pose, flaunting her stylish ensemble in all of its sophistication.

Sharing the photoshoot on Instagram, the Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist captioned the post: "Plaid girls club." She expressed her love for the print with a couple of heart emoji, choosing the black and red variant that best illustrated the palette of her attire.

'Marry Me' Q&A

Getty | Frazer Harrison

Lopez also wore the Roberto Cavalli outfit for a little Q&A session on Instagram on the eve of her new movie's release, inviting her over 196 million followers to ask questions about the Marry Me film and soundtrack, which she also performs.

Thousands of people jumped in on the action, dropping their questions in the comments.

Asked which song from the new album was her favorite and why, J-Lo said: "I honestly love all of them but 'On My Way' means so much to me … it’s very personal."

As for the movie scene she resonated with the most, the multi-hyphenate shared: "There are so many but probably the one where Kat gets home from the concert and is watching the press coverage from the night…"

