Paris Hilton Is All Giggles While Surrounded With Pigs

Paris Hilton is sharing more glimpses into her epic birthday bash in the Bahamas. After turning 41 on February 17, the famous heiress, who has promised to dish everything about her lavish party on the This Is Paris Podcast, has been keeping the updates coming on Instagram, with a video collage uploaded on Wednesday showing her surrounded by a host of animals.

Posting from the beach, the socialite went farm-girl while cuddling a piglet, with countless others swarming around her. Her fashion was far from country, but that didn't stop Hilton from professing her love for the farm animals.

