Paris Hilton Is All Giggles While Surrounded With Pigs

Paris Hilton is sharing more glimpses into her epic birthday bash in the Bahamas. After turning 41 on February 17, the famous heiress, who has promised to dish everything about her lavish party on the This Is Paris Podcast, has been keeping the updates coming on Instagram, with a video collage uploaded on Wednesday showing her surrounded by a host of animals.

Posting from the beach, the socialite went farm-girl while cuddling a piglet, with countless others swarming around her. Her fashion was far from country, but that didn't stop Hilton from professing her love for the farm animals.

Check it out below!

Stunning In Black

Getty | Robert Kamau

It seems like The Simple Life alum is making the most of her Caribbean trip. In the new vid, she was seen enjoying the sun and ocean in the company of all sorts of land and aquatic creatures, of which the pigs were only the beginning. Kicking off the reel with a cuddle session in the sand, Hilton was filmed among a sizeable drove of all colors while holding a black piglet in her arms.

The 41-year-old wore an elegant black dress that flowed to her ankles and sported chic puff sleeves. Although her gaze was hidden behind a pair of oversized dark shades, she was beaming with joy and giggling at the camera.

Aside from the piggies, all manner of poultry roamed around the beach, with the camera also capturing a peaceful scene beneath a group of trees where Hilton sat on the ground playing with the farm animals.

Scroll to watch the video!

Flawless Even On Vacation

Getty | Robert Kamau

Things took a nautical turn when Hilton changed into a pink-and-black wetsuit to go snorkeling. Filmed underwater, she hung out by a sunken relic, played with a crab, and went swimming with a stingray.

Taking the fun back to the beach, the blond beauty went horseback riding in a white, boho-style crop top and skirt, with an elegant lace coverup on top. Just like before, she coordinated her sunglasses with the outfit, rocking butterfly-style shades with white frames.

After galloping on the sand, Hilton rode her white steed into the water, with an endearing close-up showing her caressing the animal's head. Other creatures featured in the clip were a row of wild ducks and a turtle.

Animal Lover

Getty | MEGA

Shared with her 18 million followers for "Wellness Wednesday," the post celebrated Hilton's love of animals, big and small. The model, actress, and entrepreneur penned a heartwarming tribute to the furry and feathered companions she has had since childhood, praising the way they enriched her life.

"I’ve loved animals since I was a little girl," she began. "They’ve always had such an important role in my life and I’ve always felt healed when I spent hours with them."

Going on to detail some of the unusual pets she's had, Hilton shared: "Growing up, I had dogs, pigs, cats, rats, goats, and more."

The lengthy caption continued: "I recently began to wonder about the physical impact and wellness benefits animals have on us and I discovered that spending time with animals is beneficial to your well-being. By spending time with animals you can increase immune functioning, lower your heart rate and blood pressure, and even reduce pain."

Hilton added that bonding with animals "can increase happiness, reduce stress and anxiety" and even combat loneliness. She fittingly ended her message with an "Animal Lover" hashtag.

More Vacay Pics

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Following up with more photos of her four-legged friends, Hilton chilled on the beach with a brown piggy, hugging the small farm animal in sweet close-ups. Laying tummy-down in the sand in her wetsuit, she placed her head against its forehead and planted a kiss on the top of its head.

Hilton's husband, Carter Reum, joined the duo at one point, smiling at the camera as he placed a loving arm around his wife's shoulders. The venture capitalist leaned in for smooch in another snap, with the background showing more pigs by the water's edge and a small fleet of yachts in the shallows.

"Chilling with Peppa the Pig in Paradise," Hilton wrote alongside the 10-part slideshow.

Still in their honeymoon phase, Hilton and Reum tied the knot in November, after getting engaged last February. The couple has been together since 2019.

