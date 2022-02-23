Mike Lindell Says Brad Raffensperger 'Needs To Be Put In Prison'

After losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump refused to concede and alleged that the Democrat won due to widespread fraud and irregularities.

Trump and his allies -- including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell -- pointed to the state of Georgia as an example of this alleged fraud, putting pressure on its Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results.

Lindell now claims to have irrefutable evidence the race in Georgia was rigged and believes Raffensperger should be imprisoned.

Affidavits

On Friday, Lindell delivered thousands of affidavits to Georgia's Capitol, urging the authorities in that state to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election.

That same day, Lindell went on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, where he claimed that these affidavits prove Trump actually won Georgia.

"We've got all the patriots here. They're going to unload. There's over 40,000 -- it's almost 50,000 of these affidavits and things that we have here that we're going to get into this Capitol," he said, as reported by Newsweek.

'Biggest Crime In History'

Lindell said that he expects Georgia's Republican leaders to meet with Raffensperger because they have all conspired to cover up what is "the biggest crime in history."

"I think they're meeting with Brad Raffensperger to figure out how to keep covering up the biggest crime in history. You know, in Georgia here, Brad Raffensperger is probably, you know me, melt down the machines and put him behind bars," the pillow magnate said.

He added that the corruption in Georgia is "the highest in the country," and stressed that Raffensperger needs to be imprisoned.

"He needs to be put in prison, it needs to be ended -- put in prison," he said.

Raffensperger Hits Back

Raffensperger's spokesperson responded to Lindell, saying that his conspiracy theories harm "public confidence in elections."

"This isn't just a problem in Georgia but nationwide. He knows he's lying -- but he's fallen so deep into the grift that he may actually believe his own lies," the spokesperson said.

"Flooding our offices with bizarre chain letters will not change the outcome of 2020 -- but it will change the outcome for Republicans by staying home in 2022 due to these off-base antics," they added.

Georgia Investigation

In January, Atlanta District Attorney Fani T. Willis asked a judge to convene a special grand jury to investigate Trump's attempts to overturn the Georgia 2020 election.

As reported by The New York Times, Trump could potentially face charges of racketeering or conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Raffensperger has refused to cooperate without a subpoena.

Trump, meanwhile, endorsed Raffensperger's Republican primary opponent Jody Hice and David Perdue’s challenge to Kemp.

