Mike Lindell Says Brad Raffensperger 'Needs To Be Put In Prison'

After losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump refused to concede and alleged that the Democrat won due to widespread fraud and irregularities.

Trump and his allies -- including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell -- pointed to the state of Georgia as an example of this alleged fraud, putting pressure on its Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results.

Lindell now claims to have irrefutable evidence the race in Georgia was rigged and believes Raffensperger should be imprisoned.