Kicking off the slideshow with a cute hat pose against the dark nighttime sky, the Grammy-nominated artist flashed her abs in a cropped camisole trimmed with black lace. A No Dress design, the strappy number was paired with a matching midi skirt, one fittingly decorated with a chocolate cake and the words “Eat me please, I’m so delicious” printed across the front.

Described by Vogue as "her most '90s look to date," the outfit also included sheer long sleeves, with People noting they were actually attached at the back. She also rocked black suede Mary Jane platform pumps by Naked Wolfe and eye-popping bling from MBK Jewellery.

Check it out below!