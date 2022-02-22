Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Moves To ULTA

After her big "Pregnancy Reveal" last month, we didn't think the Queen of Dancehall could surprise us any further until she revealed that her makeup brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is joining Global Beauty House ULTA Beauty. Yes, you read that right. There's no news yet on whether the brand is leaving Sephora completely or if it'll continue distributing Fenty, though.

Riri announced the big move on Feb. 17 wearing a big brown puffer coat and carrying an orange ULTA bag most likely filled with Fenty products saying,

"'bout to be in my ULTA bag!! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th."