Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Moves To ULTA

After her big "Pregnancy Reveal" last month, we didn't think the Queen of Dancehall could surprise us any further until she revealed that her makeup brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is joining Global Beauty House ULTA Beauty. Yes, you read that right. There's no news yet on whether the brand is leaving Sephora completely or if it'll continue distributing Fenty, though.

Riri announced the big move on Feb. 17 wearing a big brown puffer coat and carrying an orange ULTA bag most likely filled with Fenty products saying,

"'bout to be in my ULTA bag!! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th."

ULTA Looks Forward To The Partnership

Shutterstock | 719521

Rihanna isn't the only one excited about the new partnership, as you can tell from ULTA's official Instagram page. The billionaire shared a simple makeup routine consisting of her PROFILTR foundation, Concealers for Defining and Contouring, Blotting with INVISIMATTE, and Gloss Bomb lip gloss.

"[Fenty Beauty] is coming to Ulta Beauty! Here are the deets: online & in select stores 2/27 (call your store to see!) and in all stores nationwide 3/6 💎✨ #ultabeauty."

Fenty Beauty Press Release

Getty | Mike Coppola

Rihanna made a press release with her announcement last week saying,

"I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand. I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do."

The first sneak peek would drop on Feb. 28 even though consumers wouldn't be able to shop until March 6.

What Does This Mean For Fenty Beauty?

Shutterstock | 2623078

This biggest W in this partnership is that Fenty Beauty products would expand into over 1,300 new locations. Meaning more customers would access the much-coveted makeup brands, including the new refillable lipstick, and that aligns with Rihanna's vision for establishing the brand in the first place. Shoppers can still buy their favorite Fenty Beauty products online if they don't feel like entering the stores.

ICON Lipstick

We can guess the first stand that'll receive the most attention once Fenty Beauty hits the ULTA shelves - ICON lipstick. The new refillable lipstick from the Beauty House has a half matte/half cream finish that many are curious to try out, and it's the latest drop too. So, it has the advantage of being the newest kid on the block, and many influencers already have glowering commendations on its quality.

