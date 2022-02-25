Squid Game's HoYeon Jung Stuns Bare-Legged In Calvin Klein

Netflix sensation and former catwalk queen HoYeon Jung is stunning in skimpy underwear as she promotes the Calvin Klein brand she fronts. The 27-year-old actress and Squid Game star now has major brands fighting over her - winning, so far, are French luxury designer Louis Vuitton and American fashion giant Calvin Klein, plus French king-pin Chanel.

A recent Instagram share brought Jung stripped down to her undies for some CK action, and the bare-legged photo has been gaining major likes. Check it out below.