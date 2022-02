Kim seemingly sent a cryptic message to her estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West as she stuck out her tongue and flipped her two middle fingers at the camera in the third slide. Her post comes after the rapper went on an Instagram post spree bashing and apologizing to his wife in the same breath. The couple went back and forth on the internet, criticizing each other and airing out their laundry for the world to see.

Eventually, Kim asked why Kanye kept reposting their private conversations, and he posted that message too (he's since deleted it, though). While the 41-year-old took the high road initially, it appears she's tired now, hence the middle finger. Though there wasn't any accompanying scathing comment like Kanye's posts, the silent message is loud and clear.