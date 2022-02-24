Kendall Jenner In Alo Yoga Shows Off Body

Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kendall Jenner has been stretching it out while in a tiny tennis skirt for Alo Yoga, and her Instagram followers knew to leave a like. The 25-year-old supermodel is now the main face of the "it girl" brand adored by stars including Kaley Cuoco and Amelia Hamlin, although it wasn't a casual shout-out as Kendall ensured she was paid for her name-drop.

Posting for her 219 million Instagram followers in 2021, Kendall showed off her catwalk queen body while in a pastel Alo look, one flaunting her toned legs and even flashing hints of her rock-hard abs. Check it out below.

Stuns In Alo Yoga Look

Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Scroll for the photo. It showed the E! star in a buttercup yellow and collared shirt - Kendall went cropped here as she highlighted her stomach, also wearing a pleated and super-cute matching skirt. Going thigh-skimming, the former Victoria's Secret Angel posed with both arms stretched up above her head, also pouting slightly as she gazed downward.

Unfussy was the vibe as Kendall wore her brown hair down, with minimal makeup opting for a matte finish. The Calabasas-based star wrote: "My buttercup set @alo" in her caption.

See More Photos Below

Alo Yoga doesn't just have Kendall for ammo, though. The brand has muscled up and added actress Alexandra Daddario to its promotional portfolio - the 35-year-old has been busy filling her Instagram with stunning snaps for the label. Kendall, meanwhile, continues her other endorsements, ones including Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, plus Calvin Klein and oral care brand Moon. The star is also busy running her 818 tequila brand, founded in 2021.

Doing Well With 818 Tequila

Kendall's 818 tequila brand, named after her Calabasas zip code, is now a sell-out. While the model did face cultural appropriation backlash for the Mexico-crafted liquor, she's since opened up, even confirming that she has the environment on her mind as CEO.

Opens Up On Drinks Brand

Shutterstock | 842245

Speaking last year, the sister to Kylie Jenner revealed: "At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave waste — the agave fibers and the water waste — and build this sustainable brick that we are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco."

"Along with saving the planet, it's important for us to be friendly to the community as well."

Kendall has also promised to "donate 1% of our profit to planet-saving initiatives."

