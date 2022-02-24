Kendall Jenner In Alo Yoga Shows Off Body

Kendall Jenner has been stretching it out while in a tiny tennis skirt for Alo Yoga, and her Instagram followers knew to leave a like. The 25-year-old supermodel is now the main face of the "it girl" brand adored by stars including Kaley Cuoco and Amelia Hamlin, although it wasn't a casual shout-out as Kendall ensured she was paid for her name-drop.

Posting for her 219 million Instagram followers in 2021, Kendall showed off her catwalk queen body while in a pastel Alo look, one flaunting her toned legs and even flashing hints of her rock-hard abs. Check it out below.