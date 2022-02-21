Dua Lipa In Thigh-Highs Shows Off Balenciaga

Getty | Jun Sato

Geri Green

Dua Lipa is showing off her thigh-highs while shouting out the hottest label around - Balenciaga isn't just for mogul Kim Kardashian. The Grammy winner, 26, has been busy switching up her designer outfits on Instagram, where it was all things Spanish in a statement shared earlier this year, one seeing the singer joke about being exhausted, despite it only being January 8.

Posting for her army of followers, Dua stunned fans in a logo Balenciaga look, but anyone swiping got some minidress and boots action. Check it out below.

All About Balenciaga

Getty | Jason Kempin

Scroll for the gallery. Balenciaga now has two major A-Listers fronting it - "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber joins the brand's latest face, KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian.

Dua had posed indoors and by a painting in her opening photo - the "Prisoner" singer went off-beat and baggy, wearing an oversized and dark-blue shirt, a long buttoned black skirt, plus a glossy black and leather jacket with BALENCIAGA written across it in white. She sent the camera a direct gaze, also holding a black bag.

By Melissa Iscan

See The Photos Below

A swipe right switched things up, though - here, the British pop sensation was leaning back against a large wooden table while flaunting her killer figure in a black strapless minidress, plus a very eye-catching pair of heeled and thigh-high boots. Further photos included a cute troll, a night out with friends, plus a sky shot of trees.

"It's January 8th and I'm exhausted already," the caption read. Swipe for the shot, scroll for more.

Got Her Own Brand Deal

Dua now joins the list of famous faces lending their names to designer brands. She's the face of luxury Italian label Versace, joining faces such as supermodel Kendall Jenner.

"I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London," Versace said in a June 2021 statement. "I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice. I realized immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I've watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection."

PUMA Collab

Shutterstock | 842245

The "Levitating" hitmaker has her fingers in a lot of pies, though. Not only is she the face of sportswear giant PUMA - she joins Selena Gomez here - but she's got her own capsule collection with them.

