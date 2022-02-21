Kim Kardashian In SKIMS Enjoys Pajama Party

Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Kim Kardashian has been enjoying a pajama party in skimpy clothing as she continues to do what she does best - proving she's more than just a pretty face. The 41-year-old mogul is fresh from headlines that her net worth has jumped to $1.8 billion, and proof of how she works her magic was all over her Instagram recently.

Kim, also CEO of KKW Beauty, posted back in early February to shout out her popular SKIMS shapewear and clothing line, and it was private jet vibes, plus tons of pinks as the reality star hung out with her besties.

Private Jet Party In PJs

Getty | Marc Piasecki

Scroll for the snap. Kim is currently in the news for continuing her high-profile relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson, although the two have not officially confirmed they're dating.

The photo, from a luxurious jet, showed Kim all smiles and hands in the air as she and two pals all twinned in tiny, high-waisted, and baby pink shorts, plus matching crop tops. Kim flaunted her killer abs and toned thighs as she went goofy with her tongue out, with the final photo seeing her pouting. She wore her long locks down to her waist, also highlighting her year-round and golden tan.

See Her Bikini Sunbathe Below

A caption from Kardashian read: "Pajama Party on the PJ for @nataliehalcro’s birthday!!!! Love you Nat! Def a member of the ride or die club 💗💕💞 ."The star had, of course, tagged her 2019-founded SKIMS brand, with the SKIMS Insta itself replying via a black heart emoji.

"This is the cutest!" quickly came in from sister Khloe Kardashian. The post has also gained over 3.6 million likes. Kim has since updated to announce her status as luxury brand Balenciaga's newest ambassador - for many, the build-up was a massive clue.

Living Her Best Billionaire Life

Getty | MEGA

Kim's SKIMS brand, which got off to a tricky start as it had to change its original Kimono name, is now making the new Hulu face richer than ever - she's inching her way towards a $2 billion net worth.

Founded For A Reason

Kim knew what she was talking about from day one. "I have always loved wearing shapewear but realized there was a lack of options when I couldn't find anything that really worked for me," Kim told Nordstrom. "Pieces were either too thick, too loose, too tight, didn't have the right support or just didn't mold to my body the way I wanted them to."

