UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has long been one of the most popular shows of its kind in the world.

In May 2020, Rogan signed a multi-year licensing deal with the audio streaming platform Spotify.

At the time, the deal was estimated to be worth around $100 million, which made it one of the largest licensing agreements in the business.

But according to the latest reports, the deal was actually worth much more.