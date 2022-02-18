Eileen Gu In Bikini Asks "Am I Doing It Right?

Model and Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu flaunted her slender figure in this bright green bikini while enjoying a steamy dip in Hot Sulphur Springs. The American-born Chinese athlete styled her brown hair in a messy top knot while lifting the corners of her bikini bottoms to show off her toned glutes. Her flat tummy sits tight between her cutout bra and underpants as she smirks into the camera.

Eileen asked if she got the pose right in her caption because she learned that "heat is good for shin bang" (a ski injury) from Wikipedia.