During her time on the Island, Lea's 80,000 plus Instagram followers learned that the Olympian is very family-oriented. She spent the lockdown helping her brother Adrien run his Island restaurant, and now the duo is back to dominating the moguls.

This week, Lea spent quality time with her entire family in a rare group moment. She mentioned how unusual it was for them to be in the same place at once but expressed her gratitude for her upbringing.

"I was close to my family for the past few days and had such a great time with them! It's really rare to be all four together in the same place because we have such a crazy life where we decided to be in many places around the world for business. We live with our bags and we change places every day, every week or every month!"