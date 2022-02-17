Nastia Liukin Embodies 'Mean Girls' Mantra

Former Olympic gymnast, current NBC sportscaster, and all-time style icon Nastia Liukin took a page from the Mean Girls fashion book to deliver some exciting news to her fans.

"On wednesdays we wear pink," she wrote on Instagram, going sporty-chic in a bubblegum-pink ensemble to announce the kick-off of the Nastia Cup next week with an epic workout at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Scroll to take a look!

Pretty In Pink

Shutterstock | 842284

Reporting right from the stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys and the venue for this year's event, the 32-year-old athlete posed up a storm in front of the Ford Center, putting on a lively display in distressed pink jeans that flattered her trim figure. Sporting tie-dye details in hot-pink around the high-rise waistline, she paired them with a matching cropped faux fur jacket, which she left open to show off her top.

Rocking a pink beanie and chic aviator sunglasses, Liukin teased her Olympian abs in a cropped white tank top that matched her sneakers, adding an extra pop of color with a mint-green purse.

Check out the look below!

All Stoked!

Shutterstock | 2914948

Captured with the Ford emblem at her back, the five-time Olympic medalist was all smiles in a carousel of photos highlighting her gymnast legs. Liukin carried her enthusiasm through to the caption, making generous use of the exclamation point.

"We are exactly ONE WEEK AWAY from kicking off #NastiaCup week with our workout @thestarinfrisco with @kirastokesfit," she wrote, with fans reaching out in the comments to share her thrill.

"Love the pink get up!" said one person.

"I office at the star and was watching this yesterday and saying that’s Nastia! No one believed me. Lol. I know my olympians…🙌🙌," chimed in a second user.

Nastia Cup

Shutterstock | 73910

Taking place two days before the Nastia Cup, which begins on February 25, Liukin's workout with celebrity personal trainer Kira Stokes (famous clients include Candace Cameron Bure, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Graham, and Norah O'Donnell) is open to the public for free and promises to "condition your core from the inside-out, fine-tune every muscle group in your body through highly curated endurance-based strength flows AND get your heart pumping with strategically placed high energy conditioning drills," according to the event details.

Liukin first announced the event on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of herself and Stokes. Taken at the previous iteration of the Nastia Cup, the picture showed the ladies posing underneath an elegant arch of flowers and displaying their ripped abs in red and blue workout gear, respectively.

Dating back to 2010, the Nastia Cup was created to provide a competitive opportunity for Junior Olympic gymnasts, with proceedings going into the Nastia Liukin Fund, a charitable fund within the National Gymnastics Foundation, per the event's website.

Not A 'Mean Girl'

Shutterstock | 564025

She may be embodying the Means Girls mantra on the Gram, but Liukin's personal style typically veers toward neutrals. Discussing color preferences with Architectural Digest, the gymnast, who has designed her Dallas home to mirror her taste in fashion, shared that her style weaves between "pretty, modern, neutral, and classic."

That's not to say she doesn't do pink. The 2008 all-around champion -- who says she's become more "open to some color" -- delivered quite a few fashionable pink looks while covering the Olympic Games from Tokyo last summer.

The chic jumpsuit she wore ahead of the women's finals was particularly of note, featuring flared pants and a single split sleeve.

Likewise, the peep-hole Zimmerman minidress she showcased at the women's qualifying competition deserves a mention. Ornate with ample sleeves and an embellished skirt that skimmed her knees, she paired it with matching pumps with bedazzled straps.

