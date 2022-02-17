Nastia Liukin Embodies 'Mean Girls' Mantra

She may be embodying the Means Girls mantra on the Gram, but Liukin's personal style typically veers toward neutrals. Discussing color preferences with Architectural Digest, the gymnast, who has designed her Dallas home to mirror her taste in fashion, shared that her style weaves between "pretty, modern, neutral, and classic."
That's not to say she doesn't do pink. The 2008 all-around champion -- who says she's become more "open to some color" -- delivered quite a few fashionable pink looks while covering the Olympic Games from Tokyo last summer.
The chic jumpsuit she wore ahead of the women's finals was particularly of note, featuring flared pants and a single split sleeve.
Likewise, the peep-hole Zimmerman minidress she showcased at the women's qualifying competition deserves a mention. Ornate with ample sleeves and an embellished skirt that skimmed her knees, she paired it with matching pumps with bedazzled straps.