Long before he even tried out the Los Angeles Lakers jersey, people around the NBA talked about how trading for Russell Westbrook was a mistake.

His well-documented history of lack of playoff success, his ball-dominance, and erratic decision-making, made him a bit of a questionable fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

And now that we have two-thirds of the season in the record books, it seems like those who doubted him were wrong to do so.