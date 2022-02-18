Tennis Star Serena Williams Puts Her Toned Legs On Display

Whenever Serena chooses to retire from tennis, she will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest players of all time. However, she has not achieved everything she has by sitting on the fence. Serena has passed through several challenges including a difficult pregnancy and the tough delivery of her daughter, Olympia.

However, she has always come out stronger from every challenge. One way Serena stays at the top of her game is by maintaining a strict fitness regimen. The 40-year-old is not a fan of working out in the gym but follows a strenuous workout and diet plan to maintain a healthy body and keep herself injury-free.

Before becoming pregnant with Olympia, Serena followed a workout routine that included arm workouts, booty-beautiful burnout, and core & leg workouts. Her arm workouts included fitness ball transfer, rolling knee tucks, resistance band knee extensions, and plank rows. Serena's backside routines included barbell pause squats, front squats, and box squats. Meanwhile, her core and leg workouts comprised bicycle crunches, leg crunches, pillar hold, and dumbbell walking lunges.

Serena also followed a raw and vegan diet, which she decided to go on to support her sister Venus Williams, who was diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome in 2011. Serena eats plenty of nuts, beans, lentils, and sprouted quinoa. Occasionally, she eats moon pies, grits, and fried chicken, which she enjoys.