Sydney Sweeney Gets Flirty In Gucci

Speaking candidly about the movie roles that brought her wide acclaim, Sweeney shared how she relates to her Euphoria character Cassie: "I don’t agree with all of Cassie’s decisions, but I remember being a teenage girl and letting my heart speak louder than my mind, so I would probably make some of the same decisions that she did."
The actress also touched on her role as Olivia in The White Lotus, noting it was "a completely different kind of turning point" in her career.
"I don’t think as many people took me seriously in Euphoria because I took my shirt off. With The White Lotus, all of a sudden, all these people came out of the woodwork like, 'You’re the most amazing…' and I’m like, but I went through the craziest emotional roller coaster in Euphoria. So, thanks?" she said.
Her Cosmo cover story is definitely a compelling read, and Sweeney couldn't wait for the magazine to be out. In a video showing her tearful reaction upon receiving her copy of The Love Issue, the actress immediately called her mom to share the big news.
"There's a fold-out of me!" she exclaims enthusiastically during a video call.
Watch it below in full for some BTS peeks or skip to 1:09 for Sweeney and her mom.