Sydney Sweeney Gets Flirty In Gucci

Sydney Sweeney has been upping her fashion game as of late, and everyone is noticing. Fresh from delivering chic in a classic Christian Siriano pencil dress on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Netflix and HBO star dazzled in glittery Gucci on her first-ever Cosmopolitan cover.

Styled by Cassie Anderson in a kaleidoscope of designerwear, the Euphoria starred in the magazine's Love Issue ahead of Valentine's Day, scoring big both as cover girl and as Cosmo's first female centerfold in flirty snaps captured by Josefina Santos.

Check it out below!