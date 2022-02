The Downhill event turned Mikaela's luck around as she finally completed a run without any hassles. Although she didn't cart the Gold medal, successfully reaching the finish line meant she was back to form. Mikaela expressed her sentiments on the pressure she faces as a champion skier, knowing people expect her to win every race without question.

Here's a snippet from the piece she did with Outside TV.

"It's been a process to learn to dissociate how I see my own value and my self worth from a big race, a big stage and a lot of opinion surrounding it and not want to run and hide from that or just get rid of it altogether."