Hillary Clinton Ignores Questions About Spying On Trump

Wikimedia | Kingofthedead

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the so-called Russiagate scandal has brought former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton under the spotlight yet again.

Former President Donald Trump and some in the conservative-leaning media have claimed that Durham's probe proves Clinton manufactured the Russian collusion scandal to damage Trump politically, when they competed against each other in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump himself has repeatedly said that Clinton and her allies "spied" on his campaign. But what are Clinton's thoughts on Durham's findings?

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Warriors May Not Look At Buyout Market Amid James Wiseman's Return

Zendaya Dazzles In Tuxedo Blazer With Hunter Schafer

Lita Comments On Facing Becky Lynch At The Elimination Chamber

NBA Rumors: 'Good Lottery Pick' Key To Knicks' Acquisition Of Damian Lillard In 2022 NBA Offseason

Eli Manning Digs Deep Into The 'Manning Cast'

Clinton Asked About Durham Probe

Shutterstock | 4083826

As reported by Fox News, a journalist with The Daily Mail approached Clinton in New York City on Tuesday, asking for a comment on the Durham probe.

"Did you pay to spy on the Trump campaign? When are you going to comment on the spying allegations, Hillary?" the reporter repeatedly asked.

But Clinton ignored the questions and simply kept walking. A video of the interaction has been circulating on social media, including Twitter, and can be viewed below.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

Durham's Findings

As Fox News noted, in a motion filed last week Durham said that lawyers working for Clinton's 2016 campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in an effort to tie Trump to Vladimir Putin's regime and establish a false "narrative."

According to Durham, lawyer Michael Sussmann played a key role in this conspiracy, as he notified both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about Trump's alleged ties to official Moscow.

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell In Furious Statement

Skier Eileen Gu Talks About The Importance Of Representation

Spying On Trump

Shutterstock | 586510

Republicans seized on Durham's findings to argue that Trump was being spied on during the 2016 presidential campaign and while in office.

"They didn’t just spy on Donald Trump’s campaign. They spied on Donald Trump as sitting President of the United States. It was all even worse than we thought." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, as reported by The Washington Examiner.

Kash Patel, an intelligence and defense official in the Trump administration, said that Durham's findings show 'that the Hillary Clinton campaign directly funded and ordered its lawyers at Perkins Coie to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia."

'Biggest Story Of Our Time'

Shutterstock | 978674

Trump, for his part, said in a statement that the alleged spying is the "biggest story of our time," and more scandalous than Watergate.

"Can you imagine if the roles were reversed and the Republicans, in particular President Donald Trump, got caught illegally spying into the Office of the President? All hell would break loose and the electric chair would immediately come out of retirement," he said, slamming the media for refusing to cover the story.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Strikes Gold With Daring Birthday Outfit

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

Paris Hilton Poses On Her Knees While Wearing Only Rose Petals For 'The Month Of Love'

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.