Hillary Clinton Ignores Questions About Spying On Trump

Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the so-called Russiagate scandal has brought former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton under the spotlight yet again.

Former President Donald Trump and some in the conservative-leaning media have claimed that Durham's probe proves Clinton manufactured the Russian collusion scandal to damage Trump politically, when they competed against each other in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump himself has repeatedly said that Clinton and her allies "spied" on his campaign. But what are Clinton's thoughts on Durham's findings?