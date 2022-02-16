Tara Lipinski Can't Stop Twirling In Zimmermann Minidress

Earlier this week, Tara and her co-host Johnny Weir expressed their disappointment at Russian Olympian contender Kamila Valieva's return to the Ice Rink during the Women's Short Program. The young skater tested positive for a banned substance in the game, yet the committee excused her transgressions and continued participation.

That didn't go down well with professionals in figure skating, including Tara. As an ex-skater, the 39-year-old was in the best position to speak out about the precedent the committee set by allowing Valieva to skate.

"We have to remind ourselves that she is just 15 years old, a minor, and I know more than anyone what it’s like to compete at an Olympic Games at 15 years old. But a positive [drug] test is a positive test. She cannot skate."