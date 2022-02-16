Christina Aguilera Mesmerizes In Topless Bikini

La Fuerza is Aguilera's first Spanish album in two decades, and it represents her thoughtful return to her roots. The body of work featured stars like Nathy Peluso and Becky G, and it also includes Somos Nada, a ballad the Hollywood actress first introduced to fans in 2021.

The 41-year-old continued her Instagram caption by veering into a detailed explanation of the new album, adding:

"La Fuerza [The Strength]…in this first chapter, represents the different elements of what it means to be strong now, as I’ve unlocked new parts of myself as a woman, a fighter, a mother and creator."

Aguilera further explained the need to own "our own personal power" in whatever way that seemed fitting. She stated how she wanted her latest album to inspire listeners to keep being "empowered, vocal and free." She concluded her post, telling her fans to always lean on their strength, while hoping her music inspires them.