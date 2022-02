Slide one features Kaia wearing a black futuristic-style bikini in a sandy beach look. The top has an openwork waist with a connecting string in front, while the bottom is a low-rise style pant. The Alistair McKimm directed shoot capture Kaia from below, highlighting her flat abs and toned arms covered in sand, extending to her short wet hair.

The idea of the shoot makes the 20-year-old look like she just got up from the beach on a typical Malibu day.

In Slide two, Kaia has a fully beaded see-through dress connected with silver link chains over her body. You can see black her low waist panties though she covers her boobs with skin-toned tapes. The shot captures only her mid-section cutting out her neck upwards and mid-thighs downwards.