Khloe Kardashian In Sports Bra Highlights Sculpted Back

Khloe Kardashian brought new meaning to the phrase “Baby Got Back” with her recent Instagram post. But this time, it wasn’t her famous derriere that captured all the attention.

In a two-picture set displaying her “before and after” results, Khloe proudly showed the world that she’s been killing it with her gym workouts. Her upper body has never looked more defined thanks to celebrity fitness trainer Joel Bouraima, aka “Coach Joe,” whom she credited for helping achieve the amazing results.

Scroll to see her incredible transformation!

What A Difference Three Months Makes

In her before picture, Khloe is seated on a weightlifting machine. She’s wearing a strappy sports bra to show off her toned back and shoulders. While most would still be envious of her “before” shot, Khloe decided to wow her famous friends and followers by dropping a brand-new progress pic.

In the "after" picture, Khloe is in a standing pose, holding up a barbell, while rocking an even slinkier black sports bra. Black leggings complete her monochromatic, sexy gym look. Her tousled blonde bun makes it obvious she has been putting in WORK.

With her entire back exposed, there’s no denying Khloe’s commitment to her fitness — her muscles were poppin’ and her upper body appeared more lean and toned all around. Even her pose exuded a warrior-like confidence and pride.

See the before and after below!

She's Bringing Sexy Back

The reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur scored close to 2 million likes on the post and was showered with compliments and praise from her celebrity friends and followers.

 

Former Cheetah girl and ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, Adrienne Bailon, commented,

“Wow…yoooo look incredible. Inspired seriously – lemme go get my life (and my back & arms) together. Lol.”

 

“Hahahaha stop you are flawless,” Khloe replied, sending the love and positivity right back.

 

The girl power vibes were strong in this post and the underlying message was clear – Khloe is putting the focus on herself and her fitness after her breakup with Tristan Thompson. Khloe has yet to issue an official comment on last year’s scandal, where Thompson fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols, while he was still dating Khloe. As reported by Cosmopolitan and Life and Style Magazine, Khloe was “devastated” when the news broke, but it’s obvious she’s not letting any hurt feelings derail her fitness goals. The proof is in the pictures!

Is "Slim Thick" The New Trend?

Getty | MEGA

It's no secret that the Good American co-founder is a trend setter and fashion mogul — it’s part of the family business! Khloe’s hugely successful denim brand that aims to honor all female body types is now expanding into the shapewear world and may give sister Kim some competition with her SKIMS empire.

One of Khloe’s followers even commented that her recent body transformation may be signaling a new cultural shift in what constitutes the ideal body type.

“The BBL Era is Dying. Slim Thick Is In,” the follower commented.

Does this mean the curvy look is out and “slim thick” is in thanks to Khloe’s new look? It wouldn’t be the first time a Kardashian has shaped pop culture with just one post.

