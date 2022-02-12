Khloe Kardashian In Sports Bra Highlights Sculpted Back

Khloe Kardashian brought new meaning to the phrase “Baby Got Back” with her recent Instagram post. But this time, it wasn’t her famous derriere that captured all the attention.

In a two-picture set displaying her “before and after” results, Khloe proudly showed the world that she’s been killing it with her gym workouts. Her upper body has never looked more defined thanks to celebrity fitness trainer Joel Bouraima, aka “Coach Joe,” whom she credited for helping achieve the amazing results.

