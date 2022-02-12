Suzanne Schulting Flaunts Rock Hard Abs Says 'Let's Go'

Netherlands Short Track Speed Skater Suzanne Schulting just won Gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, defending her previous title! The 24-year-old two-time champion broke a 10-year record, finishing in 1 min. 26.514 secs, during the quarterfinals. Even though she won Gold with a longer time - 1 min. 28.391 secs, her name would remain in the record books.

According to ESPN, Schulting said, "I really wanted it. I am so happy I got it," while Associated Press News reported her saying, "I thought, 'Ooh, I really want to have that gold one." Either way, her desire was clear from her body language.