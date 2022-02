The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers just completed one of the biggest moves of the decade. Ben Simmons and James Harden will swap places and pursue their first NBA championship, each on their own star-studded team.

Simmons' feud with the Sixers was no secret but the Harden news came as a bit of a surprise. The Nets were rolling and it all looked good just a couple of weeks ago, but Kevin Durant's injury may have changed everything.