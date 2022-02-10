Paris Hilton In Barbie Pink Counts Down Til Valentine's Day

In the first frame, the 40-year-old business mogul sits on the top of a red, lip-shaped couch in a pink two-piece with furry arm sleeves attached to the top half of the outfit. With legs in pink heels and a pink and nude bag resting on the lower lip on the couch, she leans on the wall holding a bunch of string-tied pink balloons. Going with the Barbie theme, the model accompanies her get-up with a fringe look and ponytail tied up by a pink ribbon on a doll-like face glam.

She moves to sit directly on the couch for the add-on picture, with the same outfit but without the balloons, still serving her long legs.

See the pictures below.