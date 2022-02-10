Paris Hilton In Barbie Pink Counts Down Til Valentine's Day

Beverly Hills socialite and actress Paris Hilton gave a snap-piece look into her excitement and eagerness for February the 14th. It sure looks like it just might be a pink and princess-themed galore for the model.

Love Is In The Air

It is the season of love yet again and the kickstart of holidays and celebrations throughout the year. Hilton lets us know she has no plans of holding her breath and letting her face turn purple as she will be bathing in the season's mood with her Ken who, in this case, is, Carter Reum. The model has taken the liberty to remind us that we are only 5 days away from Valentine's day, and she is very ready for it.

The Look

In the first frame, the 40-year-old business mogul sits on the top of a red, lip-shaped couch in a pink two-piece with furry arm sleeves attached to the top half of the outfit. With legs in pink heels and a pink and nude bag resting on the lower lip on the couch, she leans on the wall holding a bunch of string-tied pink balloons. Going with the Barbie theme, the model accompanies her get-up with a fringe look and ponytail tied up by a pink ribbon on a doll-like face glam.

She moves to sit directly on the couch for the add-on picture, with the same outfit but without the balloons, still serving her long legs.

#ParisInLove

Amidst the Valentine flair, that isn't the only thing the socialite has going for her this period. With the premiere of her 13-part docuseries last year on E!, the heiress returned to reality television, giving us the inside tea of her journey towards love with Reum. The #Groomzilla episode of the show recently aired on television and has been the trending topic for her fans.

"Love my #Groomzilla 😹 #ParisInLove playing tonight at 10/9c Wednesdays on @eEntertainment & streaming on @PeacockTV 💖” she shared on Instagram.

The Feedback

Hilton’s comment section on Instagram ran over with well-wishes and excitement from her fans and co-celebrities who showered both her relationship with Carter and the show with overwhelming support. Fans admitted the show made them feel various emotions, and while some ended up in tears, others got hungry.

Years And Years Of Love

We hope to see more of Hilton’s face beaming with love and joy in years to come. Cheers to seeing more progress in her love life on screen.

