Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t have picked a more fitting look when she attended the premiere of her movie Marry Me on February 8 in Los Angeles.

In the rom-com, the 52-year-old actress/singer plays the role of Kat Valdez, a pop star who on a whim decides to marry regular guy Charlie Gilbert (played by Owen Wilson) after finding out that her fiancé and fellow pop star Bastian (Maluma) cheated on her.

Lopez definitely nailed the theme when she hit the premiere red carpet in a dress that gave off bridal vibes. See below.

Flaunting The Look On IG

The JLo Beauty mogul posted a series of photos on her Instagram showing off the stunning look to her 195 million followers.

The first pic, a half-body shot, only partially reveals the dress but highlights her perfectly coiffed hair. Next is a full shot where we see the cute frock, her clutch and those gorgeous legs. Another swipe and you’ll see a headshot showcasing the superstar’s makeup look (JLo Beauty, of course). The final image is a candid shot of Lopez dabbing on some perfume.

Jennifer Aniston Topless Says 'Ok Humidity'

By Alexandra Lozovschi

It’s An Actual Wedding Dress

The pop diva chose an actual wedding dress (albeit a short one) for the event, a white lace number from Giambattista Valli’s first-ever bridal line called The “Love” Collection No. 1. The beautiful LWD featured long sleeves, a fitted bodice and a short, flared skirt that showcased Lopez’s super-toned legs.

The actress completed her look with bedazzled pumps by Jimmy Choo, a Dolce & Gabbana crystal clutch and a rose-motif ring and earrings by Dior.

Ben Affleck Made An Appearance, Too

Love was definitely in the air at the premiere. The movie, which is coming to theaters and streaming on Peacock beginning February 11, looks really swoon-worthy AND Lopez made a loved-up appearance on the red carpet with boyfriend Ben Affleck, who wore a black coat over a navy suit. Bennifer 2.0 was certainly giving off wedding energy in their outfits, and Affleck couldn’t keep his eyes and hands off his ladylove!

Talking to ET, Lopez said, “It's a great date night. We're super happy. What can I tell you? We're just having a good time.”

How About A Real Wedding?

All of this is making us wonder whether a real wedding is happening soon (they were previously engaged, after all). Lopez isn’t inclined to talk much about the relationship but she told Rolling Stone in an interview that it might be forever this time.

“I don't think we would have got back together if we thought [a breakup] was where it was headed,” she said. “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Swoon!

