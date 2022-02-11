Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t have picked a more fitting look when she attended the premiere of her movie Marry Me on February 8 in Los Angeles.

In the rom-com, the 52-year-old actress/singer plays the role of Kat Valdez, a pop star who on a whim decides to marry regular guy Charlie Gilbert (played by Owen Wilson) after finding out that her fiancé and fellow pop star Bastian (Maluma) cheated on her.

Lopez definitely nailed the theme when she hit the premiere red carpet in a dress that gave off bridal vibes. See below.